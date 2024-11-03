Milking cow, anyone?

Becoming a dairy farmer is more achievable than ever.

National Dairy Authority (NDA) administrator Atty. Marcus Antonius T. Andaya has told media people that with NDA’s streamlined processes, anyone, whether backyard raisers, small-scale farmers or aspiring entrepreneurs can get involved in milk production.

“We want every Filipino to know that dairy farming is within their reach,” Andaya said, adding that a simple letter of intent addressed to the NDA administrator is all it takes to start the accreditation process.

The NDA technical personnel will then evaluate the suitability of the farm and the capability of the interested farmer, he added.

A milk business promises to be lucrative.

Local milk demand was 1.9 billion liters in 2023 with only one percent sourced from local producers or a modest 30 million liters.

The agency is encouraging Filipinos to try the venture to help increase milk sufficiency to 5 percent or the equivalent to 80 million liters of milk by 2028.

The NDA’s mission is clear: To close this gap, reduce reliance on imports, and empower Filipinos to participate in dairy production, Andaya said.

For its part, the NDA will help achieve the goal by increasing the herd of dairy cattle currently numbering 16,700 heads by importing, training farmers and encouraging Filipinos to drink milk.