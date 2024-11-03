Marcos OKs laws creating new court branches nationwide, upgrading Basilan hospital

Malacañang on Sunday said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has approved 11 measures seeking the creation of additional court branches nationwide.

Marcos signed the Republic Act (RA) 12044, which provides for the establishment of 12 additional regional trial court (RTC) branches in the Fourth Judicial Region to be located in Los Baños and Cabuyao, Laguna, while a similar law provides for the creation of a Municipal Trial Court (MTC) also in Cabuyao.

Marcos also approved RA 12045, which will create two additional RTC branches and two MTC branches in the Ninth Judicial Region to be stationed in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Also signed were RA 12046, which will create 10 additional RTC branches and eight MTC branches in the Fourth Judicial Region to be stationed in Antipolo City, Rizal, as well as RA 12047, which will establish two additional RTC branches in the Eleventh Judicial Region in Samal City and Panabo City in Davao del Norte.

Marcos also enacted into law RA 12048, which seeks to create four trial court branches and four MTC branches in the Eighth Judicial Region to be located in Ormoc City, Leyte; RA 12049 for two RTC branches in the Twelfth Judicial Region to be based in Tubod, Lanao del Norte; RA 12050 for an additional MTC branch in the Tenth Judicial Region in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon; and RA 12051 for two MTC branches in the Sixth Judicial Region in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Other signed measures are RA 12052, which provides for the establishment of three new trial court branches and two Metropolitan Trial Court branches in the National Capital Region to be stationed in Navotas City; RA 12053 for three MTC branches in the First Judicial Region to be stationed in San Carlos City, Pangasinan; and RA 12054 for two additional RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region to be based in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.

In addition to the new courts, Marcos also signed RA 12056, an act upgrading the Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City, Basilan, into a Level III (tertiary) hospital to be known as the Basilan Medical Center.

Tertiary hospitals must offer educational and training functions and shall have an intensive care unit, a dialysis clinic, and a physical rehabilitation unit, among other features that cater to trauma services.

He also approved RA 12061, which establishes a multispecies marine hatchery in Tabina town in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.