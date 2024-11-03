Marcos approves new courts’ creation

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has approved 11 measures aimed at creating new court branches across the country, as well as upgrading the Basilan General Hospital.

Malacañang confirmed that Mr. Marcos signed Republic Act (RA) 12044, which establishes 12 additional Regional Trial Court (RTC) branches in the Fourth Judicial Region, specifically in Los Baños and Cabuyao, Laguna.

The move is part of a broader initiative to improve access to justice by ensuring that legal proceedings can be handled more efficiently and closer to communities in need.

RA 12045 was signed into law to create two RTC branches and two Municipal Trial Court (MTC) branches in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur. Additional measures include RA 12046, which will add 10 RTC branches and eight MTC branches in Antipolo City, Rizal and RA 12047, establishing two RTC branches in Samal City and Panabo City in Davao del Norte.

The President also signed RA 12048, which facilitates the creation of four trial court branches and four MTC branches in Ormoc City, Leyte, alongside RA 12049, which will see two RTC branches established in Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Other new MTC branches will be set up in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, and Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, as outlined in RA 12050 and RA 12051, respectively.

RA 12052 will establish three new trial court branches and two Metropolitan Trial Court branches in Navotas City. Additionally, it will create three MTC branches in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, while RA 12054 will introduce two more RTC branches in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.

Mr. Marcos also signed RA 12056, which upgrades the Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City to a Level III (tertiary) facility, now to be known as the Basilan Medical Center.

The Palace said the upgrade is crucial as tertiary hospitals are required to provide comprehensive medical services, including an intensive care unit, dialysis clinic, and physical rehabilitation unit, thereby enhancing trauma care and other critical healthcare services for the local population.

Additionally, the establishment of a Multi-species Marine Hatchery in Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur, was sanctioned through RA 12061, which aims to promote sustainable aquaculture and marine resource management.