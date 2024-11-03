Malabon cops net drug peddler

Authorities reported that a 19-year-old drug peddler was arrested by operatives from the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Malabon City Police last Friday.

Police identified the suspect as Dave Victor Talastas, who was arrested at his house on Bronze Street, Barangay Tugatog.

Reports also disclosed that the suspect was a wanted person facing two non-bailable warrants of arrest.

According to P/Lt. Alexander Manalo, chief of the Warrant and Subpoena Section, rigorous surveillance of the suspect’s address led to the successful implementation of the arrest warrant.

No drug paraphernalia was recovered from the arrested 19-year-old suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued by Judge Rosario Gomez Ines-Pinzon of the Regional Trial Court Branch 290 against Talastas for violation of Republic Act 9165.

He is facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Section 5 tackles the selling, trading, dispensation, distribution, and transportation of illegal drugs, while Section 11 covers the unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Talastas is currently detained at the Malabon City Police Station.