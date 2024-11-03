LTO eyes probe on Korean ‘amok’

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Sunday said he has ordered an investigation into the viral video of a foreigner who deliberately ran over a motorcycle of a security guard and later hit a gasoline pump that ignited a fire in a gasoline station in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

“We assure the public that we will look into this and impose sanctions. This is unacceptable and the foreigner should be punished accordingly,” Mendoza said.

Based on the initial result of the police investigation, the Korean has been working in a casino in Clark and is reportedly on leave since 19 October.

At dawn on 31 October, the Korean was seen driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which deliberately hit a motorcycle being driven by a security guard that was trying to stop his car. Fortunately, the security guard was not hurt.

The incident, according to the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), started when local security guards found the Korean naked inside his car. The Korean then sped off in the vehicle, leading to a chase.

After hitting a motorcycle in front of a hotel in Clark, the SUV sped off and was later cornered in a nearby gasoline station where he deliberately hit a gasoline pump.

The Korean is now in police custody and faces charges of attempted homicide.

Mendoza said the LTO investigation will focus on determining if the 41-year-old Korean driver is a Philippine driver’s license holder.

“If he has a Philippine driver’s license, then I will personally make sure that he will be punished according to our rules and regulations,” Mendoza said.

As part of the due process, Mendoza has already directed the LTO Regional Office Central Luzon to issue a Show Cause Order against the Korean driver and the registered owner of the SUV.