LPA near Palau likely to become tropical depression—PAGASA

A low-pressure area (LPA) across the Pacific Ocean might intensify into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

As of 10 a.m., the LPA was located at 1,495 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It is expected to intensify into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

Upon its entry to the PAR, it will be given the local name of ‘Marce.’

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), the LPA is expected to move northwest towards Luzon.

Windy.com also displays the same trajectory, indicating a northwestward movement.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration's (PAGASA) Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential, from 3 November to 9 November, a storm is expected to move towards Northern Luzon.

It added that in the following week, there is a low chance of another two storms across the Pacific.

At least one to two storms during this month are also anticipated.

Most November storms usually make landfall, and these storms could reach the typhoon or even super typhoon category, PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.