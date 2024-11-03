Legacy of flavor: The Santiago sisters of Melo’s Steakhouse

The aroma of sizzling steaks, the clinking of silverware, and the warm glow of candlelit tables define the essence of Melo's Steakhouse, a culinary institution that has delighted diners for decades.

In the bustling heart of the culinary scene, Melo's stands as a beacon of tradition and innovation, lovingly crafted by the remarkable sisters Maria Carmina “Cricket” Santiago-Mesias and Maria Carolina “Caron” Santiago-Macasaet. As second-generation owners, they infuse their family’s legacy with modern flavors and a commitment to sustainability.

Growing up, the sisters were immersed in a world filled with flavors and culinary arts. Their father Carmelo, a passionate restaurateur, instilled in them a deep appreciation for quality ingredients and meticulous preparation.

“We grew up being exposed to the restaurant business… he gave us our own areas,” Cricket said in an interview on TribuneNOW’s Pairfect digital show, showcasing their early involvement and hands-on training.

Their journey began long before they officially took the reins. Cricket, who now runs Melo’s in Burgos Circle, Taguig, gained experience at St. Francis Drake hotel in San Francisco, learning every facet of hospitality operations, while Caron initially pursued a career in visual effects.

“I was supposed to just fill in one time,” Caron admits, “but then I never left.” Their paths, though diverse, ultimately converged back to the family business.

“Our papa taught Paul how to cook and prepare food the classic way — Papa Melo's way. While God did not bless me with the talent for cooking, He gave me a husband whom Papa was able to teach to cook the Melo way,” Caron said.

Now at the helm of their own branches, the sisters are dedicated to maintaining the high standards their father established when he opened Melo's in 1988 — the first to introduce US Certified Angus Beef to the Philippines. Cricket fondly remembers, “He would always tell us, ‘Oh, Cricket, come here. Help me in the kitchen.’ All of us… we had our own tasks.”

It was during his travels between Manila and San Francisco, when his children were pursuing their studies in the US, that he had the idea to open a steak place in Manila. “Papa opened the first Melo’s on Pasay Road, introducing US Certified Angus Beef to Manila,” the sisters recall. Later, he opened the one in Quezon City, the restaurant flourishing to this day.

Their father’s influence permeates every corner of Melo's. Cricket and Caron speak of him with reverence, recalling how he dreamed about meals well in advance, always searching for the next culinary delight. Cricket shares a humorous memory: “If we ate one thing for lunch, we couldn’t have it again for dinner,” illustrating the creativity and meticulousness that characterized their upbringing.

The distinctiveness of Melo's cuisine is a hallmark of their father's legacy. “Because our dad launched Melo's, he maintained the quality and taught the cooks and all of us how to prepare the food,” Cricket explains. Both sisters emphasize the importance of quality and consistency in their offerings. As Caron notes, “The supplier needs to be consistent,” highlighting the rigorous standards they uphold. The sisters recall how their father also later brought in Australian and Japanese Wagyu, enriching the Melo’s menu over the years until his passing in August 2021.

The family dynamic extends to their siblings as well. Their eldest sister Cristina pursued a career in culinary arts and veered into her own restaurant Carmelo’s in Rockwell, while their youngest sibling Maria Camille Santiago is currently studying hotel and restaurant management abroad, demonstrating the familial bond that supports their entrepreneurial journey.

With the foundation of their father's teachings, the sisters strive for balance in their menu, offering both classic favorites and innovative dishes.

“We always come up with something new,” Caron emphasizes, underscoring the need to keep the menu exciting. At their Westgate Alabang restaurant, for instance, they have added a few other options for the steak sauce, not just the usual gravy. They have also infused other chef’s specialties, as well as cocktail choices for those who prefer to wind down the day in their comfortable setting.

Cricket adds, “It's okay to be creative and add something to the menu, like on the side, as long as you keep the originals.” This philosophy ensures that while innovation flourishes, the core identity of Melo's remains intact.

This culinary philosophy extends to the next generation as well. Both sisters have children who are now getting involved in the restaurant, ensuring that the legacy of Melo's will continue to thrive. Cricket reflects, “Even if they're doing something else, I think the passion will still be in the restaurant.”

Caron echoes this sentiment, noting that during peak times like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, their children are actively involved, fostering the same hands-on learning environment they experienced in their growing-up years.

As they look to the future, Cricket envisions an enduring legacy. “We want them to maintain the originals, and then they can be creative, too… maybe for more than 100 years.” This forward-thinking approach reflects their commitment to not just preserving their family’s history, but also adapting it for future generations.

The Santiago sisters illuminate the heart and soul of Melo's Steakhouse. They are more than just restaurateurs; they are keepers of a legacy — nurturing the past while bravely charting a course for the future.

Their love for food, family and tradition remains the cornerstone of their enduring success. “It’s always about the food in the end,” Cricket reminds, encapsulating the essence of their culinary journey.