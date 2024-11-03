Leandro Locsin: The nation builder

Locsin married Cecilia Yulo, the heiress of the Canlubang Estate. Together, they have two sons, namely, Andy and Tito.

Today, the legendary legacy is honored in The Poet of Concrete: The Architecture of National Artist Leandro Locsin, an exhibit which spotlights his exemplary life and stellar works.

The show is the swan song of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Center of Campus director Gerry Torres.

The depository housed the original plans of the CCP and the National Theater, while we spotted young students peering over the Brutalist scale models. They even got up close to the well-documented images to study all the details of the creations.

The showcase likewise touched on the residences he had built throughout the decades — names include the who’s who of the country, such as the Zobel de Ayalas, Lacsons, Aranetas, Cojuangcos, Montinolas, Consunjis, Jalandonis, Magsaysays, Neris, Siys, Cosetengs, Yaps, Foreses and Chongbians just to name a few!

We likewise had insights into the Saint Andrew the Apostle Church in Bel-Air Village, City of Makati, which was based on the martyr’s crucifixion on an X-shaped cross.

I recall with fondness the eye-catching and rather intriguing Philippine Pavilion design for the 1970 World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

If memory serves me right, built on a small corner lot, it needed to proclaim a bold statement to command the attention from its equally attractive neighbors. And thus, Locsin created a sweeping roof which spiked through the skies and demanded the awe of attendees. At the end of it all, the country’s very own setup was deemed to be one of the most popular of the World’s Fair — the building was an attraction in itself!

Locsin’s last projects included the Church of the Monastery of the Transfiguration in Malaybalay, Bukidnon. Meanwhile, the Aquino Center in Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac, remained unbuilt, a reminder he never stopped until his last dying breath. He passed on in 1994.

We sadly reviewed the blueprints and images he once built of the Lost Locsins, or those that since been torn down. These include the Hotel Intercontinental Manila, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the former Ayala Museum, and the Philippine Center for International Trades and Exhibition, which were familiar to those from the travel and tourism and trade industry.