La Salle, FEU enter SSL semis

Unbeaten teams De La Salle University and Far Eastern University (FEU) punched tickets to the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship semifinals in contrasting fashions Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers went through the wringer before hacking out a hard-earned, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 17-15, marathon victory over archrival Ateneo de Manila University in the quarterfinal.

La Salle saved two match points before Amie Provido provided the game-clinching kill block following a costly Blue Eagles error to seal the three-hour, two-minute thriller for their seventh win in as many games.

“We lost our composure in the third and fourth sets. Our coaches reminded us to play our game and just stick to our system,” Provido said.

Angel Canino fired 17 points with 15 coming from kills, Shevana Laput scored five of her 16 points in the deciding frame while Provido finished with 13 points anchored on seven spikes, three aces and three kill blocks for unbeaten La Salle, which avoided the use of its twice-to-beat advantage.

Katrina del Castillo added 11 points highlighted by five kill blocks.

The Lady Spikers will face the survivor between University of Santo Tomas and University of the East, still playing as of press time, on Wednesday in the knockout semis league backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tamaraws charged into the Final Four after rallying from a set down to boot out College of Saint Benilde, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17, in their quarters pairing.

The twice-to-beat Lady Tamaraws found resolve in the next three frames behind the stellar outings from veterans Chenie Tagaod, Alyzza Devosora and Gerzel Petallo following a rusty start to remain unbeaten in seven games.