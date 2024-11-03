Kanlaon volcanic jolts logged

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday reported that Mount Kanlaon remains restless as it continues to record volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide emissions.

In its advisory, the Phivolcs said that it has recorded 14 earthquakes, mostly centered around the volcano’s crater. Additionally six ashing events have been observed.

The volcano has been emitting an average of 4,171 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day. Sulfur dioxide emissions pose serious health risks to nearby residents, including respiratory issues, eye irritation, and throat irritation.

A 700-meter-tall volcanic plume, composed of volcanic materials, has been observed drifting southwest and south.

Kanlaon’s volcanic cone, composed of pyroclastic flows, lava, and other volcanic materials, remains inflated, suggesting ongoing magma accumulation.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 2, and Phivolcs reiterated that entry into the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano remains strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, the possibility of a steam or phreatic eruption remains high due to Kanlaon’s ongoing volcanic activity.

Last 3 June, Mount Kanlaon erupted and released a 5,000-meter-high volcanic plume that prompted the immediate evacuation of residents in Negros Occidental.