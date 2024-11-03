Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reunite in new movie

The former love team of Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin will star in their reunion movie Ex Ex Lovers 16 years after the last time they worked together on a film.

Film production companies Cornerstone Studios and Project 8 Projects announced the upcoming film on Instagram last Thursday, 31 October.

Agustin posted a reel on his Instagram account to confirm the matter. The reel included clips of throwback films of him and Jolina, and behind-the-scenes snippets for Ex Ex Lovers.