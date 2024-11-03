Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reunite in new movie

The former love team of Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin will star in their reunion movie Ex Ex Lovers 16 years after the last time they worked together on a film.
Film production companies Cornerstone Studios and Project 8 Projects announced the upcoming film on Instagram last Thursday, 31 October.
Agustin posted a reel on his Instagram account to confirm the matter. The reel included clips of throwback films of him and Jolina, and behind-the-scenes snippets for Ex Ex Lovers.
Juan Karlos and Loisa will join the pair in the upcoming film, with JP Habac as the director. Habac also directed I’m Drunk, I Love You in 2017 and Dito at Doon in 2021.
Jolina and Marvin, also called “MarJo” last lit up theater screens in the 2008 film I.T.A.L.Y. (I Trust And Love You) as Destiny and Patrick. Marvin was only a guest actor in the movie.
The love team rose to popularity in the ‘90s, making fans go kilig over films such as Flames: The Movie in 1997 and Hey Babe! in 1999.