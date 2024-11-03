John Estrada spotted with new rumored girlfriend

Is John Estrada in a new relationship? We’re asking this as a new photo and video surfaced in one Facebook user whose account name was Keken Quiñonez which showed Estrada in a sweet moment with what looked like a foreigner.

In the photo, the Batang Quiapo star was shown walking with his arm on the woman’s shoulder. Clearly, they were aware that they were being photographed as they were both smiling in the photo. The Facebook video has since gathered more than 2.7 million views.

Recall that last July, Estrada posted a photo on his Instagram account while in Boracay. When a fan asked how was with Marites played by Cherry Pie Picahe or Lena played by Mercedes Cabral in Batang Quiapo, it was Estrada’s wife, Priscilla Meirelles, who reacted and said without batting an eyelash: “Si

@lily hillman.” With that, Estrada turned off the comment section of his Instagram account.

Trying to give a picture of his relationship with his wife, Estrada, in a statement revealed that they “have mutually agreed to take a break.” Meirelles countered Estrada’s statement as she was “deeply shocked and disheartened” by his statement, stressing that “there was never any mutual agreement regarding our separation.”

Meirelles and her daughter went on vacation in her native Brazil and the United States after that incident. Then, the couple was spotted attending the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore. There were apart from each other, though, in the photos which surfaced on the Internet.