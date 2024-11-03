Photos

International Bazaar 2024 to fund scholarships for underprivileged Filipino students

Madame Pamela Louise Manalo, Chairperson, of the International Bazaar Foundation Inc., Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, and Madame Michelle Hejčová lead the opening ceremony of the International Bazaar 2024 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, on Sunday, 3 November 2024. The International Bazaar Foundation Inc. (IBF) aims to raise P10 million from the 2024 International Bazaar on November 3 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, with proceeds going to scholarship grants for underprivileged Filipino students. This year's event features over 200 kiosks, including 16 from the United States, showcasing a variety of global products. Themed “Shop Global, Help Local,” the bazaar seeks to provide aid to marginalized communities, including programs for abused women, the homeless, and distressed communities. IBF chairperson Pamela Louise Manalo highlighted the bazaar’s mission to use the funds for socio-economic support, while executive director Nora Salazar noted last year’s P9 million sales and the goal to exceed that amount. Founded in 1966 and officially registered in 1995, the bazaar has become an annual event involving the Department of Foreign Affairs, Diplomatic and Consular Corps, and SHOM.