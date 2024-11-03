Gotta move it

To end the suspense from watching the original video, Move It invites the viewers to book a Move It ride and uncover the true unfolding of events. In the alternate rendition of the video, the storyline diverges, underscoring Move It’s commitment to helping every passenger reach their crucial engagements.

A reliable ride

Move It’s confidence in promising “Aabot Ka Sa Ganap” stems from its many efforts to improve the efficiency and productivity of its fleet of rider-partners — ensuring its supply of professional moto-taxi service providers meets the demand of Filipino commuters.

Improved Supply: The Move It team has expanded its capacity to assess and upskill a larger number of rider-partners. These partners — after undergoing professional training and assessment — are seamlessly integrated into the Move It platform.

This year, Move It has launched a rider-onboarding caravan in diverse areas across Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro — optimizing the allocation of slots for its services in these regions.

Auto-accept booking: The Auto-Accept Booking feature is an opt-in tool designed for Move It rider-partners. It intelligently assigns passengers who are located within a specific radius of the rider-partner’s current passenger’s drop-off point. This feature facilitates back-to-back bookings for rider-partners, thereby enhancing their productivity and enabling them to serve a larger number of passengers.