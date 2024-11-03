Go champions sports grassroots programs

Since last year, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, has championed local sports programs across the nation, invigorating grassroots sports development.

In partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Go’s support has provided essential resources to various initiatives, fostering competition and unity within communities throughout the Philippines.

For Go, this initiative underscores the transformative power of sports in shaping young lives. He often states, “We encourage the youth to participate in sports and avoid drugs to stay healthy and strong,” emphasizing the importance of embracing healthy lifestyles over harmful vices.

Among the initiatives supported by Go and the PSC are annual sports tournaments in locations such as Corcuera, Romblon; Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental; Surallah, South Cotabato; and Tunga, Leyte, along with sports clinics held in Quezon province. They have also backed sectoral events like the Inter-TODA Basketball League in Dinalupihan, Bataan and the Majestic Surfing Cup in Catanduanes.

From tournaments to clinics and leagues, Go’s assistance has created vibrant spaces for youth to develop their skills, keeping them active and fostering community unity. This extensive network of support not only equips communities but also instills pride and a shared purpose.

“By supporting sports programs in every barangay, we provide hope to our youth and help shape their future,” Go emphasized in Filipino, highlighting the role of sports in youth development. He also serves as the Chair of the Senate Youth Committee.

As a legislator, Go was instrumental in establishing the National Academy of Sports by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the NAS integrates secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing a dual path for student-athletes to excel both academically and in their sports.

Additionally, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Senate Bill 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This bill, ratified by the Senate on 23 September, aims to institutionalize a structured national sports program that promotes grassroots sports and provides opportunities for aspiring athletes to compete at the national level.

As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been vital in securing funding for the country’s sports development. He has advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, including the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. Go believes that providing athletes with adequate training environments, equipment, nutrition and mental support is essential for their success.

He continues to push for an increased budget for sports programs to enhance Filipino athletes’ preparation, training and competitive performance on the international stage, while also launching effective initiatives to nurture young sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

“We will continue to serve you because serving others is my passion, and I believe that service to the people is service to God,” Go reiterated, reflecting his commitment to compassionate service for Filipinos in need.