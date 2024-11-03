GMEC-GNPD OkTREEberfest plants 2,000 mangrove seedlings

AboitizPower subsidiary GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) recently completed their annual reforestation initiative in Bataan dubbed OkTREEberfest.

The two companies planted 2,000 seedlings in the mangroves of Orani and Samal towns. Avicennia and Sonneratia were chosen to be planted for their adaptability and substantial ecological benefits. The two mangrove species are also the perfect fit for the quality of water and land in Bataan.

Both local government units of Orani and Samal know that the mangroves are natural flood control barriers of local communities during storms so they fully support OkTREEberfest. The general public were welcomed as volunteer tree-planters.

GMEC signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the provincial government of Bataan, the Orani LGU and the Tubo-tubo Fisherfolks Association for the adoption and rehabilitation of the five-hectare mangrove site in Barangay Kabalutan in the next five years.

This year, GMEC extended the agreement and adopted another five hectares to help restore a larger area of mangroves and transform it into an eco-park and provide livelihood for the members of Tubo-tubo Fisherfolk and their families.

In line with this, GMEC refocused its annual OkTREEberfest leg by planting mangroves, instead of their usual mountain rehabilitation in the past years. A total of 1,000 mangrove seedlings were planted by 20 volunteer employees and Tubo-tubo members.

This year, GNPD started their mangrove adoption and rehabilitation project at Samal, Bataan, to further support and enhance the environmental landscape of the province. This OkTREEberfest leg signaled the beginning of GNPD’s partnership with the LGU of Samal in reviving its mangrove areas.

GNPD personnel, LGU representatives, and scholars of GNPD’s College Scholarship Program planted a total of 1,000 mangrove seedlings, making the total planted mangroves 2,000 along with GMEC. The initiative demonstrates GNPD’s efforts in fostering environmental awareness and empowering local youth to contribute actively to conservation projects.

Mangroves play a crucial role in preserving biodiversity, preventing coastal erosion, and providing natural protection against storm surges, making them ideal for the saltwater environments in Samal.