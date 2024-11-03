Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix grid

Here's the grid for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paolo:
Front row
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, George Russell (GBR) Mercedes
2nd row
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine
3rd row
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB, Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari
4th row
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren
5th row
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin, Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin
6th row
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull
7th row
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine
8th row
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes, Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas
9th row
Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull, Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams
10th row
Nico Huelkenberg (GER) Haas, Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber