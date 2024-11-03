Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix grid

File photo of Toyota Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi at the Yas Marina Circuit on 1 November 2009 in Abu Dhabi, during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. FRED DUFOUR/agence france-presse

Copied Here's the grid for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paolo: Front row Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, George Russell (GBR) Mercedes 2nd row Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine 3rd row Liam Lawson (NZL) RB, Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari 4th row Alexander Albon (THA) Williams, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren 5th row Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin, Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin 6th row Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull 7th row Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine 8th row Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes, Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas 9th row Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull, Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams 10th row Nico Huelkenberg (GER) Haas, Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber