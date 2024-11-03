SUBSCRIBE NOW
SPORTS

Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix grid

File photo of Toyota Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi at the Yas Marina Circuit on 1 November 2009 in Abu Dhabi, during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.
File photo of Toyota Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi at the Yas Marina Circuit on 1 November 2009 in Abu Dhabi, during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.FRED DUFOUR/agence france-presse
Published on

Here's the grid for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paolo:

Front row

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, George Russell (GBR) Mercedes

2nd row

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine

3rd row

Liam Lawson (NZL) RB, Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari 

4th row

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren

5th row

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin, Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin

6th row

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull

7th row

Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine

8th row 

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes, Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas

9th row

Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull, Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams

10th row 

Nico Huelkenberg (GER) Haas, Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber

Formula One

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph