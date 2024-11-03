DYNAMIC DONOVAN: Mitchell helps Cavaliers slip past Bucks

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Donovan Mitchell nailed a basket with less than one second remaining as the Cleveland Cavaliers snatched a 114-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to preserve their unbeaten start to the National Basketball Association (NBA) season on Saturday.

The Bucks looked poised to claim only their second win of the season after a 41-point performance from Damian Lillard, who gave his side a 113-112 lead after draining a jumper with 10 seconds left on the clock.

But Mitchell expertly ran the final few seconds down before nervelessly sinking the final bucket to leave Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in stunned silence.

There was still time for one last attempted buzzer-beater from Lillard, but the Bucks’ star’s effort bounced off the backboard to leave Cleveland sitting pretty with a perfect 7-0 record on top of the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell, who finished with 30 points, four assists and three rebounds, credited his game-winning shot to a possession-securing rebound by team-mate Isaac Okoro moments before.

“It’s not about the shot — it’s about Isaac Okoro’s rebound,” Mitchell said. “That’s what it’s all about. I did my job, Isaac did his job, we all did our jobs.”

“That’s a big win. They played their behinds off. As a group we just continue to fight and claw.”

The all-round performance saw six Cavaliers players make double figures in a see-saw clash that included 19 lead changes.

Sam Merrill caught the eye with 17 points off the bench for Cleveland, raining in five three-pointers while Jarrett Allen had 15 points with 12 rebounds.

The Bucks were left pondering another uneven performance which has left them one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 1-5 record.

Lillard, who scored just four points in a blowout defeat to Memphis on Thursday, bounced back in scintillating fashion, shooting 10-of-15 from outside the arc for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also impressed in Milwaukee’s losing effort, finishing with 34 points and 16 rebounds.

In other games Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the only other unbeaten team in the league after recovering from a 13-point first-half deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 25 points as the Thunder improved to 5-0 to remain in top spot in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns remain in second place in the West on 5-1 after scoring a 103-97 defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers.