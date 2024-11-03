DoJ vows no letup in OSAEC prosecution

The Department of Justice (DoJ) assured the public that there will be thorough case buildups and prosecution of individuals involved in the Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

This was emphasized by National Prosecution Service Officer-In-Charge Richard Anthony D. Fadullon on Sunday, following the conviction of a Frenchman involved in OSAEC.

Fadullon emphasized that “all OSAEC-related cases will definitely go through a case buildup, with prosecutors working alongside law enforcement pursuant to Department Circular (DC) 15 and 20.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla issued DC 20 on 31 March, directing prosecutors to proactively collaborate with law enforcement in building cases.

Remulla also introduced new rules regarding preliminary investigations and inquest proceedings through DC 15 on 10 July.

Last week, a French court convicted Bouhalem Bouchiba, 59, for ordering the livestreaming of the rape of hundreds of preteen girls in the Philippines.

Bouchiba, an animator who worked on animated films for Pixar and Disney, was found to have paid for the rape and sexual assault of girls aged five to ten years between 2012 and 2021.