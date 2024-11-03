Delightful community meals

Surplus canned goods turned into hotel-quality dishes and meals served in five-star hotels have brought a different kind of indulgence to the hungry people of poor communities.

Culinary teams of Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines transformed surplus kitchen ingredients from the Hilton Manila, Conrad Manila and Newport Hotel into entirely new meals that the organization dedicated to food waste reduction distributed to designated beneficiaries.

On 20 October, SOS Philippines volunteers shared the meals to Mindanao children ages five and above.

“It’s truly heartwarming that we reached a part of Mindanao, in Pagadian City. It’s wonderful to see these children receiving food, even in some small way, from our rescue partners,” said Angelica Rodriguez, one of the volunteers.

Last month, SOS Philippines partnered with the BDO Foundation for a major rescue kitchen activity, providing 1,000 meals in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City.

Another meal distribution in Sta. Ana, Manila, during the last week of October, in collaboration with PSG Global Solutions, and in Marikina with Foodpanda, wrapped up Food Month.

More than 400 volunteers from 12 companies have joined the food mission, helping SOS deliver over 7,000 meals to vulnerable communities in the past month alone.

Patricia Rabal, Fundraising and Partnership manager for SOS Philippines, shared their vision for 2025: “We aim to reach surplus food from farmers and redistribute it while ensuring that we also support them.”

Once again, SOS Philippines proved that shared discarded food can sustain life.