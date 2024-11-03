Currimao police nab suspected shabu dealer in buy-bust op

Currimao, Ilocos Norte — A 57-year-old resident of Currimao, Ilocos Norte, identified as Melecio Saludez y Caipang, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Currimao Municipal Police Station (MPS) and various law enforcement units on 3 November, 2024. The operation took place around 12:01 PM in Brgy. Pias Sur, Currimao, where authorities seized an estimated 0.5234 grams of suspected shabu.

The operation, which spanned until 1:45 PM, was carried out by the Currimao MPS with the support of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO), the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPDEU), and other agencies, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 1.

Saludez was arrested after he allegedly sold two sachets of suspected shabu, valued at approximately P5,000, to a police poseur-buyer. Further inspection led to the confiscation of additional drug evidence from his possession, along with non-drug items including a cellular phone, cash, and a motorcycle.

The seized items were documented at the scene in the presence of Saludez and witnessed by Barangay officials and media representatives. The operation and subsequent inventory were recorded using body-worn cameras.

Saludez now faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.