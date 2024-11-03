Creamline faces stiff competition

As the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) gears up for its All-Filipino Conference kick-off this Saturday, player movements and team upgrades have set the stage for a season filled with promise and fierce competition.

With most teams shoring up their rosters through key acquisitions, the league is brimming with potential, giving even previously struggling teams a chance to rise.

Creamline, the reigning PVL powerhouse and recent Grand Slam titleholder, enters the season as the team to beat. With their roster mostly intact, the Cool Smashers are expected to continue setting the bar.

However, several teams have made significant roster changes in hopes of closing the gap, making the upcoming season one of the most balanced and unpredictable yet.

For teams like Cignal, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, PLDT and Akari, continuity has been the name of the game. Each team has retained most of its core players while making strategic off-season tweaks to enhance depth and versatility.

These minor roster adjustments may play a crucial role in their ability to contend with Creamline’s dominance and maintain a competitive edge.

Chery Tiggo, meanwhile, faces a transition period following the departures of EJ Laure and Buding Duremdes. While the losses are substantial, the team, now handled by coach Norman Miguel, has opted for a youth-focused approach, signing young talents filled with potential. This strategy highlights their commitment to long-term development while still aiming to make an impact this season.

The upcoming season will also see the likes of Capital1, Nxled, Zus Coffee and Farm Fresh out to make an impact. These teams have revamped their rosters during the off-season, bringing in skilled players that inject energy and fresh talent into the league.

In particular, Zus Coffee’s addition of Thea Gagate has created significant buzz. The former collegiate star is anticipated to be a game-changer for the Thunderbelles, bringing size, skill and experience from her time with Alas Pilipinas.

With the support of teammates Jade Gentapa, Gayle Pascual, Dolly Versoza and Michelle Gamit, Gagate’s debut and the entry of the comebacking Jovelyn Gonzaga are expected to bring Zus Coffee the competitive fire they’ve been missing.

Farm Fresh is another team banking on the breakout potential of key players. Led by the powerful Tisha Tubu and supported by Caitlin Viray, Rizza Cruz, Alyssa Bertolano and Jolina dela Cruz, Farm Fresh aims to break into the league’s top tier with the entry of Jheck Dionela and the seasoned Rachel Anne Daquis.

After a challenging last season, they’re determined to surprise the league with a more robust and focused campaign.