The Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative is celebrating its 52nd anniversary, with a “Fun Run: Run for a Home” which is open to the public and aims to raise funds for housing projects.

The fun run is slated on 15 December 2024 at Fort San Pedro in Cebu City. Participants can choose from 3K, 6K, 10K and 21K categories. A portion of the registration fee will go towards a Cebu People’s Coop membership. Early bird registration is available until 16 November 2024.