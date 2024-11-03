Caraga insurgents wave white flag

BUTUAN CITY — The Police Regional Office in Caraga region (PRO-13) reported that at least seven individuals believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered to authorities last week.

Authorities disclosed that among those who surrendered was a 27-year-old NPA member known as Alias Dems, who turned over a .22-caliber revolver, ammunition and an improvised explosive device to the Agusan del Norte Provincial Police Office.

Other surrenderees include Alias Junior, Alias Nelo, Alias Boy, Alias Da, Alias Badi and Alias Jord. They surrender various firearms and explosives.

The former rebels are set to undergo government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program to help them reintegrate into society.

“We encourage other NPA members to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law,” said PRO-13 director Brig. Gen. Alan Nazarro.