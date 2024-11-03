Breaking young women’s isolation with career training

Personal-care products manufacturer Beiersdorf, health care and beauty care chain store Watsons and children’s rights advocate Plan International Pilipinas are on a mission to guide young women from isolation to inclusion.

At the event “From Isolation to Inclusion: Empowering Girls, Shaping Futures,” Beiersdorf revealed its donation of P1 million to vocational training institution Punlaan School’s apprenticeship program to allow more young women to access Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-certified skills training.

The program also opens doors for secure employment, with Watsons offering graduates guaranteed positions as pharmacy assistants upon completion.

“Breaking the cycle of isolation begins with building connections and fostering a sense of belonging,” emphasized Beiersdorf Philippines country manager Nimisha Jain, citing a study that shows high isolation rates among young people, especially those aged 16 to 24.

Watsons also joined hand-in-hand in fighting isolation rates by focusing on career training, offering apprenticeships, scholarships and hands-on job experience through programs with Punlaan School in San Juan City. It provided modules in financial literacy, digital skills, and workplace readiness to equip young women with essential skills for stable careers in both health and retail.

“Empowering young women isn’t just about immediate jobs; it’s about creating future leaders who can influence their families and communities,” said Watsons’ Marketing Communications and Sustainability vice president Sharon Decapia.

Isolation dims confidence, limits opportunity and holds dreams in stasis. Addressing this issue goes beyond providing comfort; it’s about unlocking potential often stifled by silence. With this partnership, Beiersdorf, Watsons and Plan International connect young women not only to their communities but to a future where they can lead change and build a brighter tomorrow.