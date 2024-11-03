Bong Go boosts grassroots sports development, opportunities in local communities

As an initiative to continue boosting grassroots sports development across the country, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), has been providing vital resources to various programs that bring communities together through sports.

Go often urges the youth, “Ang panawagan natin sa kabataan: sumali sa sports, iwasan ang droga para maging malusog at malakas,” encouraging them to choose healthy lifestyles over vices.

Some of the initiatives he’s supported include annual sports tournaments in places like Corcuera, Romblon, and Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, along with sports clinics in Quezon province. He has also backed events like the Inter-TODA Basketball League in Dinalupihan, Bataan, and the Majestic Surfing Cup in Catanduanes.

Go’s support has created opportunities for young people to develop their skills and stay active, fostering a sense of community pride and shared purpose. “Kapag sinuportahan natin ang mga sports program sa bawat barangay, nagbibigay tayo ng pag-asa sa mga kabataan at hinuhubog ang kanilang kinabukasan,” he emphasizes, highlighting the role of sports in youth development. He also chairs the Senate Youth Committee.

As a legislator, Go played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in both their sports and academic endeavors.

Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report of this bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23, seeking to institutionalize a structured national sports program that promotes grassroots sports and provides opportunities for aspiring athletes to compete at the national level.