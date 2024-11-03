Autumn vibe movies

Yes, we live in the tropics, but who says we can’t enjoy the cozy vibes of autumn? With the weather cooling down, it’s the perfect excuse to curl up with a hot drink and indulge in some cozy autumnal films. Here’s a lineup of movies on Lionsgate Play that’ll get you in that pumpkin spice and everything nice mood — no matter where you are.
‘Twilight’
Remember when vampires were all the rage? Watching Twilight today is a nostalgic trip back to the 2000s, but it also captures the moody essence of autumn. With Forks’ misty forests and overcast skies, you’ll feel the cool breeze through the screen. With Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the roles that made them household names; follow Bella and Edward as they navigate the complexities of love, the supernatural, and high school.
Silver Linings Playbook
Looking for a film that mixes humor with heartfelt moments? Silver Linings Playbook delivers just that. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, this movie offers a fresh perspective on mental health, relationships and finding your own silver lining. About a bipolar man trying to get his life back on track after his marriage falls apart, this is a movie that will make you feel all the feels.
‘Blind’
Blind follows a novelist (Alec Baldwin) who loses his sight in an accident and rediscovers the world through an unexpected relationship with an indicted businessman’s neglected wife (Demi Moore). This film explores themes of love, loss, and second chances against the backdrop of a charming autumn landscape. For anyone looking for an atypical romance, it’s definitely worth a watch.
‘Stronger’
Based on the true story of Jeff Bauman, a Boston Marathon bombing survivor, Stronger is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this film captures the raw emotions and struggles of a man trying to come to terms with his new reality. It’s a powerful and inspiring movie that will leave you feeling grateful for the little things in life.