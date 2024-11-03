Autumn vibe movies

Yes, we live in the tropics, but who says we can’t enjoy the cozy vibes of autumn? With the weather cooling down, it’s the perfect excuse to curl up with a hot drink and indulge in some cozy autumnal films. Here’s a lineup of movies on Lionsgate Play that’ll get you in that pumpkin spice and everything nice mood — no matter where you are.

‘Twilight’

Remember when vampires were all the rage? Watching Twilight today is a nostalgic trip back to the 2000s, but it also captures the moody essence of autumn. With Forks’ misty forests and overcast skies, you’ll feel the cool breeze through the screen. With Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the roles that made them household names; follow Bella and Edward as they navigate the complexities of love, the supernatural, and high school.