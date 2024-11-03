Appreciate the arts, explore identities at CCP Children’s Biennale 2024

Wander through a whimsical world where creativity meets technology at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Children’s Biennale 2024: Let’s Play!. Through colorful exhibits, interactive workshops, animated film screenings and live performances, young artists will inspire joy from 9 to 10 November at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater of Circuit Makati in Makati City.
While children are born with boundless curiosity and imagination, it is essential to nurture their innate appreciation for the arts and culture. Children’s Biennale: Let’s Play! invites kids of all ages, their nurturers and the young at heart to embark on a delightful adventure.
Offering an enriching experience by building interactive spaces, the CCP Children’s Biennale: Let’s Play! encourages hands-on participation for children to develop artistic expression. It aims to nurture young children through exposure to diverse Philippine arts and indigenous cultures.
For this year’s biennale, children can watch the animated film Before Brabant and a special performance of Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad, featuring the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP).
‘Before Brabant’
Before Brabant is an animated film directed by Alberto “Chino” Rodriguez about young Helyas who searches for his true family amid his tragic destiny. The screening will be enhanced by a captivating live soundtrack by the music of composer Jeffrey Ching to be performed by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, featuring tenor Ervin Lumauag, soprano Stefanie Quintin, baritone Byeong-In Park, and acclaimed soprano Andion Fernandez. The screening is made possible by Milagros Ong How, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and Morph Animation Inc. The animated film will be shown on 9 November with screenings at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
‘Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad’
Specially designed as children’s dance theater, Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad is a magical journey with life lessons on perseverance. Choreographed by Erl Sorilla, under the guidance of National Artist for dance Alice Reyes and artistic director Ronelson Yadao, the story follows the adventures of iconic Philippine character Juan Tamad, the misunderstood boy in town, and his loyal monkey companion, Matsing. Aided by Juan’s unique ability to converse with animals and his innate love for nature, they set out to find the village’s most prized treasure, the fruit of all their hard work and labor stolen by the greedy Buwaya, the Gintong Niyog. A challenge he must complete to win the hand of Maria Masipag.
With music by Toto Sorioso and sets and costumes designed by the renowned director Loy Arcenas, Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad promises to be a magical experience for young audiences as its protagonist encounters talking animals from different children’s stories such as “Pagong at Kuneho,” “Ang Gamu-gamu at ang Lampara” and “Buwaya at ang Paboreal.” Through these encounters, Juan learns valuable moral lessons that guide him on his path. With the help of the animals, Juan grows in character, and ultimately finds the Gintong Niyog.
Inspired by the classic Filipino children’s stories of Juan Tamad, this production brings a new twist to the beloved tales.
The new work will feature ARDP company dancers Renzen Arboleda as the titular Juan Tamad, with Karla Santos as Maria Masipag. Dan Dayo will take on the role of Juan’s trusted sidekick, Matsing, with John Ababon as Pagong, Monica Gana as Kuneho, Earl John Arisola as Buwaya, Krislynne Buri as Paboreal, and Francia Alejandro as Lampara. Also featured are ARDP trainees Gianna Hervas and Crizza Urmeneta as Gamu–gamu.
This production is specifically created for students, as it aligns with Grade 1 to 10 and High School subjects, including Filipino, Arts, Music, Humanities, Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao, Personal Development, Araling Panlipunan, Physical Education. Through dance and storytelling, Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad offers an enriching, multidisciplinary educational experience and reintroducies the classic Filipino children’s stories Filipinos grew up with.
Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad will be staged on 10 November with performances at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
A multidisciplinary festival
The event is a multidisciplinary festival that promises other engaging activities at the Samsung Theater lobby. The pre-show activities are slated for 9 and 10 November, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
With a neon-lit arcade theater as backdrop, participants can partake in select CCP projects designed for young audiences such as Young at ART, a web series that features conversations between young children and veteran artists, where the older generations share their passion for arts and culture.
Children can explore traditional games and indigenous dances in “Tara, Laro Ta(y)o.” Learn about the Philippine lullabies or hele in “Himig Himbing: Mga Heleng Atin.”
As the country’s leading art institution cultivates an inclusive and conducive environment for art appreciation, the CCP Children’s Biennale: Let’s Play! motivates its young audiences to explore their identities. The festival innovates the children’s perspective of Philippine culture through utilizing up-and-coming technology in its artistic presentation.
The CCP Children’s Biennale: Let’s Play! will follow the pay-what-you-can scheme, similar to Pasinaya: The CCP Open House Festival to make the experience all the more accessible. You may register for the event via: https://bit.ly/4f8YDJJ.