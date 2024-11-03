Appreciate the arts, explore identities at CCP Children’s Biennale 2024

‘Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad’

Specially designed as children’s dance theater, Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad is a magical journey with life lessons on perseverance. Choreographed by Erl Sorilla, under the guidance of National Artist for dance Alice Reyes and artistic director Ronelson Yadao, the story follows the adventures of iconic Philippine character Juan Tamad, the misunderstood boy in town, and his loyal monkey companion, Matsing. Aided by Juan’s unique ability to converse with animals and his innate love for nature, they set out to find the village’s most prized treasure, the fruit of all their hard work and labor stolen by the greedy Buwaya, the Gintong Niyog. A challenge he must complete to win the hand of Maria Masipag.

With music by Toto Sorioso and sets and costumes designed by the renowned director Loy Arcenas, Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad promises to be a magical experience for young audiences as its protagonist encounters talking animals from different children’s stories such as “Pagong at Kuneho,” “Ang Gamu-gamu at ang Lampara” and “Buwaya at ang Paboreal.” Through these encounters, Juan learns valuable moral lessons that guide him on his path. With the help of the animals, Juan grows in character, and ultimately finds the Gintong Niyog.

Inspired by the classic Filipino children’s stories of Juan Tamad, this production brings a new twist to the beloved tales.

The new work will feature ARDP company dancers Renzen Arboleda as the titular Juan Tamad, with Karla Santos as Maria Masipag. Dan Dayo will take on the role of Juan’s trusted sidekick, Matsing, with John Ababon as Pagong, Monica Gana as Kuneho, Earl John Arisola as Buwaya, Krislynne Buri as Paboreal, and Francia Alejandro as Lampara. Also featured are ARDP trainees Gianna Hervas and Crizza Urmeneta as Gamu–gamu.

This production is specifically created for students, as it aligns with Grade 1 to 10 and High School subjects, including Filipino, Arts, Music, Humanities, Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao, Personal Development, Araling Panlipunan, Physical Education. Through dance and storytelling, Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad offers an enriching, multidisciplinary educational experience and reintroducies the classic Filipino children’s stories Filipinos grew up with.

Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad will be staged on 10 November with performances at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A multidisciplinary festival

The event is a multidisciplinary festival that promises other engaging activities at the Samsung Theater lobby. The pre-show activities are slated for 9 and 10 November, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With a neon-lit arcade theater as backdrop, participants can partake in select CCP projects designed for young audiences such as Young at ART, a web series that features conversations between young children and veteran artists, where the older generations share their passion for arts and culture.

Children can explore traditional games and indigenous dances in “Tara, Laro Ta(y)o.” Learn about the Philippine lullabies or hele in “Himig Himbing: Mga Heleng Atin.”

As the country’s leading art institution cultivates an inclusive and conducive environment for art appreciation, the CCP Children’s Biennale: Let’s Play! motivates its young audiences to explore their identities. The festival innovates the children’s perspective of Philippine culture through utilizing up-and-coming technology in its artistic presentation.

The CCP Children’s Biennale: Let’s Play! will follow the pay-what-you-can scheme, similar to Pasinaya: The CCP Open House Festival to make the experience all the more accessible. You may register for the event via: https://bit.ly/4f8YDJJ.