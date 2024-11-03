Actor Sace threatened, says PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) disclosed that the motive behind the shooting involving former actor John Wayne Sace was due to threats made against the former child star.

In a radio interview, Pasig City Police officals Police Maj. Loreto Tigno disclosed that Sace’s victim was his neighbor and his friend and according to the suspect’s statements, the victim was allegedly “threatening” him.

However, the victim’s relatives stressed that there was no threat to Sace.

“There is no such kind of story. They said that he was involved in drugs. They are the same because John Wayne and his victim were on the barangay watchlist before,” said the victim’s relative.

To recall, investigators recovered five bullet casings from the crime scene.

‘There is no such kind of story.’

“According to our research during the investigation at the Firearms and Explosives Division, it appears that he does not have a license, he is not a licensed gun holder and he does not have any firearms hidden,” Tigno said.

Sace was traced through CCTV footage and social media monitoring where it was seen that he was often at a hotel in Pasig City.

According to the police, Sace is currently detained at the Pasig City police station while awaiting the commitment order to transfer him to the jail of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.