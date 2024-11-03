Abra shooting incidents recorded

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities reported that two shooting incidents were reported in Abra province during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In Pidigan, Abra, a farmer was rushed to the hospital after being shot by unidentified gunmen on the evening of 2 November 2024.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Felix Arcangel Sape, a farmer from Barangay Immuli, Pidigan, Abra.

According to the Pidigan Police, Sape went out to check on his noisy chickens at around 10:50 p.m. Minutes later, he was shot multiple times by unidentified suspects.

Sape was rushed to the Abra Provincial Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his pelvic area and lower left leg.

The police launched a manhunt operation to apprehend the suspects.

Over at Sal-lapadan, Abra, police investigators are still working to identify the suspect who shot a farmer in Sitio Salideng, Barangay Saccaang, on the night of 1 November 2024.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jansen Tumalip Blanza, a farmer from Sitio Salideng, Barangay Saccaang, Sal-lapadan, Abra.

According to Sal-lapadan police, the victim’s younger sister heard two gunshots, followed by four more, at around 8:30 p.m. on 1 November.

She found her brother injured at the scene.

Blanza was rushed to the Seares Memorial Hospital in Bangued, Abra, for treatment. The unidentified suspect fled the scene.

The Sal-lapadan Police and members of the Abra 2nd Police Provincial Mobile Force Company are currently searching for the suspect.