Abby Binay among youth's top senate bets—survey

Makati Mayor and senatorial aspirant Abby Binay has landed among the top candidates in a national senatorial preference survey among youth and students conducted by the newly-established Centre for Student Initiatives (CSI).

She ranked fifth, with 43.67 percent support from the 1,200 students surveyed from various respondents.

Binay acknowledged the support of the youth sector, vowing to “pursue more reforms in education to prepare students for the challenges of a modern, global economy.”

“I am heartened by the youth sector’s strong show of support. I am inspired all the more to press for better government support for our youth and students,” she said.

She underscored the importance of technology in promoting literacy and proficiency among students, stating that the government should provide quality education and modern instructional resources that meet the demands of the 21st century.

“I will make it my priority to provide our students free access to modern learning tools such as tablets and computers. In this rapidly changing world, it is crucial to ensure that every child, regardless of socio-economic background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute positively to society,” Mayor Binay said.

She also emphasized the need to immediately address basic educational needs such as the backlog in classrooms, improvements in learning materials, and the upgrading of curriculum, especially for technical skills required by local and global industries.

The mayor said she will also prioritize bills that will promote equal access to quality education starting from the formative years of a child’s development through primary, secondary, and tertiary education, and even beyond.

She also vowed to push for legislation that will promote better health programs and services adequately covering prenatal care, newborn care, complete child immunization, and proper nutrition, among others.

The survey was conducted by CSI, an independent student-directed research institution for development solutions in education and youth participation in governance.

CSI reported that out of the total respondents who are based in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Western, and Central Visayas, 64 percent are enrolled in state universities and colleges, 12 percent in LGU-managed local universities and colleges, and 24 percent in privately owned universities.

Other senatorial bets that topped the survey included former senators Kiko Pangilinan, Ping Lacson, and Bam Aquino, Senator Pia Cayetano, France Castro, Erwin Tulfo, Arlene Brosas, former Senator Tito Sotto, Senator Bong Revilla, Dr. Willie Ong, and Luke Espiritu.