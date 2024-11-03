A Stellar Evening of Fashion at Discovery Samal

Philippine fashion and design is taking the world by storm with its creativity and innovation. Just recently, members of the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation Inc. (DFDCI) in partnership with Discovery Samal and Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, In. (MTEFI) presented a 100-piece collection at “The Stellar Fashion Gala,” a fund-raising charity ball for the benefit of b.LOOM Project’s weaving communities.

Held at the newly-launched Samal Grand Ballroom at Discovery Samal in Davao, the well-attended event featured the collections created by designers Aztec Barba, Dodjie Batu, Emi Englis, Popoy Barba, Edgar Buyan, Egay Ayag, Windel Mira, and Benjie Panizales highlighted the use of Philippine tropical fabrics made of blended abaca, bandala, piña, banana and bamboo produced by Department of Science and Technology — Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI).

“We at DFDC believe in the power of fashion for social responsibility, self sufficiency and sustainability beginning here in the Davao Region,” shared DFDC president Emi Englis. He also thanked the event attendees for believing in the b.LOOM Project.