A Stellar Evening of Fashion at Discovery Samal

Philippine fashion and design is taking the world by storm with its creativity and innovation. Just recently, members of the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation Inc. (DFDCI) in partnership with Discovery Samal and Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, In. (MTEFI) presented a 100-piece collection at “The Stellar Fashion Gala,” a fund-raising charity ball for the benefit of b.LOOM Project’s weaving communities.
Held at the newly-launched Samal Grand Ballroom at Discovery Samal in Davao, the well-attended event featured the collections created by designers Aztec Barba, Dodjie Batu, Emi Englis, Popoy Barba, Edgar Buyan, Egay Ayag, Windel Mira, and Benjie Panizales highlighted the use of Philippine tropical fabrics made of blended abaca, bandala, piña, banana and bamboo produced by Department of Science and Technology — Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI).
“We at DFDC believe in the power of fashion for social responsibility, self sufficiency and sustainability beginning here in the Davao Region,” shared DFDC president Emi Englis. He also thanked the event attendees for believing in the b.LOOM Project.
For his part, DOST-PTRI director Julius L. Leaño Jr., shares that the institute is developing new fabrics using local Philippine fibers to revive the Philippine fabric manufacturing industry.
More than just a showcase of distinctly Philippine fabrics. It was an unforgettable labor of love which showed the launch of the b.LOOM Project, DFDCFI’s initiative to reframe the Davao artisanal weaving brand by elevating it to from just merely exotic weaves to wearable fashion.
“Discovery Samal is honored to collaborate with the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation Inc. for The Stellar Fashion Gala. This event not only aligns with our vision of supporting local artists and culture but also showcases our resort as a premier venue for big-scale events,” said Stanley Lau, general manager of Discovery Samal.
Proceeds from the event went to the b.LOOM Project’s Sustainable Enterprise Program on Indigenous and Emerging Artisanal Textile Weaving among Davao Region’s Extra-Mile Creative Communities. MTEFI played an integral role in ensuring deserving communities were identified and the donation was adequately distributed.
“We’re in awe of the creativity and proudly Davawenyo designs created by DFDC and the b.LOOM Project at The Stellar Fashion Gala,” Beatrice Gonzalez-Magallanes, president of Discovery Samal, mused. “We look forward to welcoming more fantastic events with a priceless view of the Davao Gulf at Discovery Samal. Samal Grand Ballroom is ready for your next spectacular milestones.”
Aside from showcasing the latest fashion, The Stellar Fashion Gala featured Davao City’s most fashionable ladies wearing designs by the DFDCI designers accentuated by the latest jewelley collection by Jewelmer.
The fashion event also served as a showcase of Discovery Samal’s ultra-modern Samal Grand Ballroom, which is the one of the biggest MICE venue in Davao and the biggest on Samal Island. It can host up to 1,200 guests. Discovery Samal also offers more intimate event spaces for cozier events and meetings.