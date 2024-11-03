A smooth drive on rough roads

Shunning the familiar

The Kia design team deliberately shunned the familiar form language that has dominated the pickup genre for decades. This fresh approach to aesthetics strips away the unnecessary to begin with a basic, honest form that highlights the vehicle’s sense of solid power through simple yet functional elements, without relying on the oversized styling that has come to dominate the pickup segment.

“Created especially for explorers, adventurers and people who like to get things done, the Kia Tasman is designed to serve as a dependable companion in every situation,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

“Solid and capable, its design begins with an honest form, using simple and rugged elements to capture a spirit of practicality. The Kia Tasman is a pickup truck that effortlessly blends lifestyle and utility, and represents our commitment to always bring bold and innovative ideas to our customers.”

The Kia Tasman projects power, confidence and capability in equal measure. An expansive radiator grille and bumper design emphasize the pickup’s width, while the hood trim and grille frame the familiar Kia Tiger Face, featuring vertically oriented signature lighting incorporated into the headlamps.

The upright windshield and rear glass contribute to the Kia Tasman’s bold silhouette, reinforced by the 45-degree angles of the vehicle’s striking graphic elements. The unique fender design combines practical functions, such as headlights and storage units, demonstrating functionality and clear, confident design.

At the rear, the Kia Tasman visually reinforces its highly practical nature. The tailgate showcases a bold, stamped logo, while the tailgate handle and high-mounted stop-lamp are seamlessly integrated for enhanced functionality and a utilitarian character.

Inside its purity and practicality combined

Just as the Kia Tasman’s exterior aesthetic breaks free from conventional thinking, the pickup’s interior introduces a bold new dimension of design quality for pickup customers. Purity and simplicity are prioritized in equal measure through a practical cabin that will remain a dependable partner to the user through the years.

The robust and rugged space is in keeping with the character of a pickup truck. The interior design leverages concise, symmetrical proportions to create a stable, balanced appearance.

Large air vents featuring a honeycomb pattern — a key theme of the interior — emphasize the functionality of the ventilation. A multi-function steering wheel and the modern, minimalist lower center dashboard and tunnel sections with carefully positioned buttons provide intuitive control of the Kia Tasman’s advanced technology. Luxurious, sophisticated shapes and details applied throughout the cabin raise the bar further for pickup interior design.

State-of-the-art 12.3-inch + 5-inch + 12.3-inch panoramic widescreen technology gives the driver and passenger access to vehicle controls and advanced infotainment options. An optional eight-speaker Harmon Kardon premium audio system allows users to take full advantage of the standard-fit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

To support its customers in new and more meaningful ways in both their business and leisure activities, Kia has equipped the Tasman’s interior with a broad range of innovative features and equipment. These include a large folding console table, dual wireless charging pads and hidden storage bins concealed beneath the rear seats offering class-leading storage capacity of 33 liters. The Kia Tasman also boasts best-in-segment headroom, shoulder room and second-row legroom of 940mm, with the rear seats able to recline between 22 and 30 degrees, ensuring a spacious and comfortable environment.

Trims and specifications

The Kia Tasman is offered as a double cab base model and in X-Line and X-Pro trim. The X-Pro provides superior off-road performance thanks to its 28mm higher ground clearance, which totals 252mm. It is equipped with 17-inch gloss-black wheels with all-terrain tires, while X-Line features larger 18-inch alloy wheels paired with highway and terrain tires.

Additionally, Kia provides customizable chassis cab variants to meet specific business needs, along with single cab options that optimize bed space by reconfiguring the passenger compartment into a single row layout.

Customization is central to the Kia Tasman’s appeal, with a range of accessories available designed to enhance leisure and work activities, enabling consumers to tailor their orders to their specific preferences. These accessories are standardized in design, innovative and unique in character, and provide versatile real-world solutions that enable users to make the most of their vehicle’s spaciousness, practicality and go-anywhere ability.

The Kia Tasman will be offered with four bed accessory configurations: Single Decker, Double Decker, Sports Bar and Ladder Rack, with the first three available immediately from launch. In addition, there will be a total of 13 accessory products offered , including two types of side steps and beadlock-style wheels.

The Tasman Single Decker features a canopy and butterfly doors for easy access, and a roof rack for a rooftop tent. The Tasman Double Decker features a trunk equipped with butterfly doors and a sliding tonneau cover, offering customizable cargo space. The Sports Roll Bar variant comes with a functional frame for mounting outdoor lifestyle items. The Ladder Rack variant features a ladder-type rack and is also compatible with rooftop tents.