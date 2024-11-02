Workers deny Central One Bataan involved in scam

A top official of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) said Saturday that Central One Bataan PH Inc. does not need to secure permit from the Phil. Amusement Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), even as employes denied that the company is engaged in scam and operate in illegal activities.

Veteran lawyer Joet Angeles, senior member of the board of directors of AFAB, expressed the belief that Central One Bataan, being a registered locator of AFAB, does not need anymore to secure PAGCOR permit.

AFAB has its own charter and is authorized to issue POGO permit and other gaming activities.

Atty. Angeles’ action came when this writer asked if there is no need for the company to secure permit from PAGCOR. “You are right, that is our position in AFAB,” Angeles said.

A personnel who has been working for almost two years in Central One Bataan also denied claims by Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission that the company engaged in scam and other illegal activities.

“No such scam, no such illegal activities as far we know since we have been working there for almost two years,” said the employee from Mariveles town who requested anonymity.

He said they were surprised and some even traumatized after the PAOCC and CIDG personnel suddenly barged into their company and pointed their guns on them as if they are notorious criminals.

A police colonel said the raiding team might have been misinformed about the operation of Central One Bataan. “Mukhang nakuryente sila,” said the police colonel who asked that his name be witheld, as he lamented the more than 1,500 workers who have been out of job with the sudden closure of the company.

Central One Bataan was raided by Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission for suspecting it is engaged in illegal activities last Thursday.

In a statement, AFAB said Central One Bataan is an enterprise registered with the FAB and is currently operating in a FAB Expansion Area located in Bagac, Bataan.

In a statement following the raid on the company, “AFAB, by itself or jointly with other concerned regulatory bodies, regularly conducts inspections on our locators and registered enterprises to ensure they are compliant with the terms and conditions of the authority granted to them.”

“We are aware of coverage on news media outlets that Central One has recently been the subject of a Court-issued search warrant, carried out by the Presidential Anti Organized Crime Commission.”

It said that AFAB has not yet received official copies of the above-mentioned warrant, or any documents relating to the said incident.

AFAB will issue another official statement after it has seen copies of the above-mentioned documents or upon proper communication with appropriate government authorities has been made.

“We remain dedicated to upholding the integrity of our regulatory framework and will ensure that all necessary actions align with the investigation’s findings and legal standards,” AFAB said.