Wombs for rent

We begin to question where society is headed when desperate women become mere pawns in a twisted game of reproductive commerce. This as authorities have recently noted the alarming rise in cases of surrogacy trafficking in the Philippines, with implications both disturbing and urgent.

While women should have every right to their own bodies, there’s something fundamentally wrong when financial desperation exposes them to exploitation, reducing their worth to being mere vessels for profit.

Some may argue that surrogacy is merely a variation of an age-old trade: prostitution. However, cloaking it with the noble objective of helping couples who cannot conceive is a dangerous façade.

Recent reports from the Bureau of Immigration paint a chilling picture: Filipino women are being lured by false promises of easy money, coerced into becoming surrogate mothers abroad.

Just last month, a 37-year-old woman was intercepted at the airport, joining the ranks of others who had been similarly caught, all bound for countries where they would become surrogates.

Initially disguised as a businesswoman, the latest victim bound for Europe was promised over half a million pesos, while two others were promised P300,000 each as they attempted to leave for China.

As we see it, this is not a matter of lofty ideals about gender equality; it’s the stark reality of the cold, calculated exploitation of desperate women, particularly those from rural areas.

This begs the question: How can the government combat the trafficking of women for surrogacy when wealthy foreigners flock to the Philippines in search of medically assisted childbearing, including surrogates?

For many of these trafficked women, economic survival trumps their fundamental human rights. They are not mere vessels; they are individuals with dreams, aspirations, and families. Amid all this, support organizations must be established to provide legal, medical and psychological assistance to them.

Women should not be treated like livestock and traded for profit. It’s not enough for law enforcement agencies to double their efforts to dismantle trafficking networks; the government must act decisively by passing robust legislation that specifically criminalizes surrogacy trafficking.

Nonetheless, we must also avoid overly simplistic solutions. While trafficking is undeniably abhorrent, it’s crucial to recognize that for some women, surrogacy can be a voluntary and empowering choice that offers financial security and a sense of purpose.

Ultimately, we need a nuanced approach that balances the rights of surrogates, the intended parents, and the child. By tackling the root issues of poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunities, we ensure women are offered genuine choices rather than are forced into exploitative situations.

Around the world, surrogacy laws vary widely, reflecting cultural attitudes toward reproductive rights and women’s autonomy. In countries like India and Ukraine, surrogacy is often commercialized, attracting international clientele, yet leaving many surrogate mothers vulnerable to exploitation.

In contrast, places like Canada and the UK restrict surrogacy to altruistic arrangements, prioritizing ethical considerations. Indeed, the global rise in surrogacy has exposed a dark underbelly of human trafficking.

As demand for these services increases, so too does the exploitation of vulnerable women, from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the quiet villages of the Philippines, where women are being lured into a dangerous trade, their bodies commodified for profit.

From where we sit, the lack of regulations worldwide highlights the urgent need for comprehensive frameworks that protect surrogates’ rights while ensuring that their choices are truly voluntary and free from coercion.