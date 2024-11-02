Woman wanted for estafa traced at CIW

Operatives of the Manila Police District, on a manhunt for a woman sought by a Manila court, found her already jailed inside the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) compound in Mandaluyong City.

Police identified the accused as Ma. Isabel G. Abedes, a 68-year-old widow, jobless, and a resident of Ermita, Manila.

Police tracked her down on 1 November at around 1:30 p.m., at the CIW Compound, Mandaluyong City.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Casiano P. Amunciacion Jr. of MeTC Branch 11, Manila, for the crime of estafa, dated 8 July 2004.

The accused was duly informed of her outstanding warrant of arrest as well as her constitutional rights in a language she understands and the nature of the charge against her.

She opted to remain silent.