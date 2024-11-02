Where’s your next escape? 

Travel isn’t just about hopping from one postcard-perfect spot to another; it’s about finding you in every corner of the world.
Every adventure, every culture, every jaw-dropping view makes you see the world differently, and ultimately, yourself.
The Travel Corporation (TTC) totally gets it and it goes beyond the map to fuel your wanderlust, whether you’re repping Gen Z or Gen always-young-at-heart.
At TTC Asia, exploration is more than just an activity — it’s a way of life. For over 100 years, the travel company has been connecting travelers to the world’s most breathtaking cultures, histories and landscapes.
So, the big question is: where will your love for travel take you?
“Traveling is my joy. The joy of seeing the world and discovering new things,” TTC Asia CEO Nick Lim shared with DAILY TRIBUNE.
TTC keeps pushing the envelope on what travel can be — offering tours that mix ease with authenticity, from Trafalgar and Contiki to Insight Vacations and Costsaver. Whether you’re vibing with solo travel or family trips, it has options for every type of adventure-seeker.
Travel goals: Filipino edition
Nick Lim spotlighted the top travel picks in 2024 for Filipinos, starting with Spain, then Portugal, Switzerland, the UK and finally Scandinavia.
For 2025, destinations expected to top Filipino travel lists include Spain, Egypt, Scandinavia, Switzerland and France.
When DAILY TRIBUNE asked Lim if Switzerland’s popularity was boosted by the Crash Landing On You craze, he said, “Probably.”
The beloved K-drama, featuring stunning Swiss backdrops, tell the story of a South Korean heiress who, after a paragliding accident, is taken under the protection of a North Korean officer.
This pandemic-era hit had viewers worldwide adding spots like Iseltwald, Giessbach, Lake Brienz and Jungfraujoch to their travel playlists — the very Switzerland places that set the stage for the show’s most swoon-worthy moments.
If you’re a CLOY fan and haven’t yet, it might be time to trade in that Netflix binge for some real-life Swiss Alps adventure.
Trending travel styles for 2025
Multi-Gen travel: More people are opting to travel with family across generations, building memories and supporting each other. After all, who doesn’t love quality time and shared adventures?
Solo travel: It’s on the rise! More Filipinos are taking solo trips to find personal space and a change of scene. In 2024 alone, TTC tours saw a five percent rise in solo travelers.
Second cities: Forget the usual destinations. Filipinos are exploring hidden gems like Matera in Italy or Normandy in France, skipping the crowded big cities for something more local.
Slow travel: Travelers are opting for extended stays to immerse themselves in the culture. TTC has noted a 6 percent increase in trips longer than 10 days, with 81 percent of Filipinos choosing trips between 10 to 14 days and 14 percent extending their travels to 15 to 21 days.
TTC is making sure every trip, from solo vibes to epic family escapes, is about you discovering what’s out there and what’s within.
So, start planning, pack that backpack, and let the world reveal a new side of you.