Ultras seek solo lead

As DN Steel-Far Eastern University (FEU) aims to secure the solo lead against a struggling VNS side, the much-anticipated rematch between Cignal and Criss Cross highlights the fourth week of the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference preliminaries at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Set for 6 p.m. tonight (Sunday), the showdown is expected to captivate fans and deliver the high-intensity competition the league’s premier teams are known for.

In their last encounter in May, the HD Spikers swept the King Crunchers to reclaim the Open Conference crown, but Criss Cross has rebounded strongly, registering straight-set wins over the VNS Griffins and D’Navigators Iloilo, signaling their determination to challenge for the championship once more.

The HD Spikers, meanwhile, have faced early challenges in their campaign, going 2-1 in their first three matches.

An unexpected five-set loss to the upstart Savouge Spin Doctors showcased some vulnerability in Cignal’s game, with head coach Dexter Clamor emphasizing the need to guard against complacency despite a recent sweep of the Martelli Meats Master Butchers.

“We are beatable. If we become complacent, every team here will want to take us down. We’ve been here for 11 years and have won many championships,” Clamor said in Filipino.

Mark Calado, Jau Umandal and JM Ronquillo are set to lead the charge for Cignal as they face the formidable Criss Cross trio of Jude Garcia, Nico Almendras and Gian Glorioso.

Glorioso, coming off a dominant eight-block, 14-point performance against D’Navigators, stressed the importance of collective effort as the King Crunchers aim for a third straight victory.

“We have areas to improve, but every win is really a collective effort. Our preparedness starts in training, and everyone contributes, whether they’re playing or not,” Glorioso said.

In the 4 p.m. match, DN Steel-FEU goes all-out for a fourth straight victory — and the solo lead — as they face the VNS Griffins.