UAE grants last chance to overstayers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended its visa amnesty program for overstaying foreign nationals until 31 December, offering significant relief to many, particularly Filipinos.

Originally set to end on 31 October after launching on 1 September, the program allows individuals to regularize their residency status or leave the country without facing penalties.

Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver welcomed the extension, describing it as a “positive development for Filipinos.”

The director-general of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) emphasized that the extension marks the final opportunity for violators to regularize their status without incurring fines or facing entry bans.

Ver also announced new regulations prohibiting companies from hiring individuals who have overstayed in the country. Starting 1 November, the Federal Authority for ICP, along with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, plans to impose fines ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1 million (approximately P1.6 million to P15.8 million) on businesses employing residency violators.

However, an official date for enforcing these penalties has yet to be announced.

Filipinos are advised to be vigilant against scammers offering dubious assistance with the amnesty process.

Ilonah Teoxon, a Filipino resident in the UAE who has been overstaying for two years due to a travel ban and an absconding case, warned fellow Filipinos about engaging with Maison de Fabulous travel agency, which she identified as notorious for scams.