Trafficked victim found with fake BI stamps

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) recently intercepted another trafficking victim at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

According to BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado, the interception occurred on 27 October at NAIA Terminal 3.

The 46-year-old female victim, whose identity has been concealed in accordance with anti-trafficking laws, was supposed to board an AirAsia flight bound for Macau but was stopped at the BI’s primary inspection counter.

The victim initially presented herself as a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW), traveling to Macau for leisure as a tourist. However, she later revealed her intention to work in Macau again without the necessary paperwork.

She disclosed that she was unaware that a fake departure stamp had been added to her passport. She reported that she had paid P40,000 for “escort services” arranged via Facebook, which turned out to be a scam.

The stamp found in her passport was confirmed to be fake by the BI’s forensic documents laboratory.

Viado expressed concern about the persistence of those behind the scheme and urged prospective OFWs to be cautious of fake immigration assistance, pledging prompt resolutions.

“It’s alarming that this scheme remains widespread. While these offers might seem appealing to unsuspecting victims, any promise of success with minimal effort should raise immediate red flags,” he added.

The victim has been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance in filing cases against her recruiters.