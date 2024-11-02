Tombstone bears QR code for easy identification

Ever heard of a tombstone with a QR Code for memorialization? The technology aims to keep memories of loved ones alive for future generations.

This is what an American tech company had in mind when it invented a “lapida” (headstone or tombstone) with a QR code.

Dubbed “Living Headstones QR Code,” it was introduced by Quiring Monuments, an “innovative approach to memorialization.”

According to the company’s website, a QR code is attached to the headstone placed on a loved one’s grave. The code contains memories recorded by the departed or their relatives and friends through social media accounts or other photographic devices.

“The new technology has allowed for more mobility, which has also increased the separation of families worldwide. What hasn’t changed is our desire to keep memories of loved ones alive for future generations,” Quiring Monuments stated.

“Quiring has created a new type of headstone that connects families regardless of where they live. Our Living Headstones® memorial blends the timeless tradition of granite headstones with the latest technology available,” they added.

It is an easy way to connect family members and visitors to the memorial of a lost loved one, the company explained.

“We provide an interactive ‘living’ memorial that serves as a legacy for future generations,” they noted.

The codes are placed directly on the monument and linked to a personalized memorial web page. Quiring Monuments combines technological memorialization with traditional granite by adding a link to the granite memorial, enabling smartphone users to connect to a personalized website.

Visitors can view it on their phones as they wander through the cemetery or on a computer by typing the unique web address into a browser.

Although others may view the information, only visitors authorized by the family administrator can post on the web page, the company explained.

The headstone is priced at $156.00, and it’s anticipated that memorial service companies in the Philippines may soon adopt this technology.

