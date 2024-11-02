SUBSCRIBE NOW
These stars rule Halloween parties

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano serve looks at the ‘Opulence Ball 2024.’
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano serve looks at the 'Opulence Ball 2024.'
Stars make a mark with their fantastic costumes every Halloween. This year was no different. From attending balls to hosting their own parties, these stars showed their amazing outfits that varied from spooky to cutesy. Here are this year’s great Halloween costumes.

Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan

The pair wore a sparkly silver and gold ensemble. The color of Donny’s outfit resembled a disco ball, while Belle’s resembled a twinkling star. You could really say they’re ready to dance the night away!

Barbie Forteza as Mike Wazowski.
Barbie Forteza

The Pulang Araw actress dressed as Mike Wazowski while she’s on a vacation in Chicago, Illinois.

Kyline Alcantara dressed as a 'mambabarang.'
Kyline Alcantara

There’s nothing like a Filipino folklore figure to make your hair stand on end. For society maven Tim Yap’s Shake, Rattle, and Ball, Kyline Alcantara showed up as a mambabarang or an enchantress who uses black magic to infest insects on their victims.

Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings.
Known for her meme-worthy posts, Maris Racal posted a video dancing to Nadine Lustre’s “Paligoy-ligoy” with co-actor Anthony Jennings. The pair dressed as Diary ng Panget’s Eya and Cross, originally played by Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

Carlos Yulo and Chloe San Jose
Double gold Olympics titleholder Carlos Yulo and his girlfriend Chloe San Jose showed up as Chucky and Tiffany Valentine for Yap’s ball. They won a special award for their spine-chilling get-up.

Angelique Manto and David Guison
Social influencer couple Angelique Manto and David Guison wowed fans as they dressed up as Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams. Couple goals, to say the least!

Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe
Actress Lovi Poe and her husband Monty Blencowe played as Pete Mitchelle from Top Gun Maverick and Tinky-winky from Teletubbies. They hosted a Halloween party in their Los Angeles home.

Catriona Gray
Catriona never ceases to amaze the public with her beauty, wit, and charisma. This year, she looked more heavenly as she dressed up as an angel for Halloween.

