These stars rule Halloween parties

Stars make a mark with their fantastic costumes every Halloween. This year was no different. From attending balls to hosting their own parties, these stars showed their amazing outfits that varied from spooky to cutesy. Here are this year’s great Halloween costumes.

Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan

The pair wore a sparkly silver and gold ensemble. The color of Donny’s outfit resembled a disco ball, while Belle’s resembled a twinkling star. You could really say they’re ready to dance the night away!