The joy of Christmas at home

SM Aura recently had their annual Christmas tree-lighting celebration entitled “Sinag at Saya,” a spectacular Christmas presentation featuring the best of Filipino fashion, culture and creativity.
Leading the festivities were Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano and SM Supermalls president Steven Tan together with assistant vice president for Tenant Marketing and Special Events Hanna Carinna Sy and executive vice president for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin.
This year’s celebration started with the lighting of a 33-foot Christmas tree centerpiece adorned with sustainable and indigenous materials representing weaving communities from the Binakul of La Paz in Abra to the Inabel of La Union.
“As we light this tree, let it remind us of our commitment to preserve our cultural legacy and uplift our artisans and MSMEs,” SM Supermalls president Steven Tan said.
This was followed by a fashion show featuring SM Aura’s extensive lineup of local retail brands, namely, Rhett Eala, Jewelmer, Vin Orias Manila, Yoya, Hannah Kong, Zarah Juan, Arnel Papa, Plains & Prints, K & Company, Jor-el Espina and Frankie General Store.
Anchoring the fashion show in contemporary wear is renowned Filipino designer Carl Jan Cruz for Kultura.
Celebrate this Yuletide season with SM Aura as they champion Filipino creativity, culture and craftsmanship. Let the spirit of Christmas be more special by bringing joy from the store into your homes.