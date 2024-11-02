The joy of Christmas at home

This year’s celebration started with the lighting of a 33-foot Christmas tree centerpiece adorned with sustainable and indigenous materials representing weaving communities from the Binakul of La Paz in Abra to the Inabel of La Union.

“As we light this tree, let it remind us of our commitment to preserve our cultural legacy and uplift our artisans and MSMEs,” SM Supermalls president Steven Tan said.

This was followed by a fashion show featuring SM Aura’s extensive lineup of local retail brands, namely, Rhett Eala, Jewelmer, Vin Orias Manila, Yoya, Hannah Kong, Zarah Juan, Arnel Papa, Plains & Prints, K & Company, Jor-el Espina and Frankie General Store.