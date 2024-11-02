Swimmer Chua places ninth overall

Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Xiandi Chua registered a time of two minutes and 9.71 second to place fourth in her heat and ninth overall Saturday in the women’s 200-m backstroke in the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup — Stop 3 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in Singapore.

With this, the De La Salle University tanker is eligible to participate in the 2024 World Swimming Championships in Budapest from 10 to 15 December pending a formal announcement.

Chua almost made it to the event’s final of the World Cup but the eighth spot was taken by Xeniya Ignatova of Kazakhstan with a time of 2:09.32 minutes.

This stop has been eventful for Chua after she clinched a spot in the final of the women’s 200-m butterfly last Thursday following a seventh place finish in the heats with a time of 2:14.11 minutes.

Palarong Pambansa multi-gold medalist Jasmine Mojdeh also joins Chua in the final of the same event after she clocked in 2:16.58 minutes to get eighth place in the heats.

This is the second time Chua and Mojdeh made it to the final of an event.

Last Friday, Joshua Ang set a new Philippine record in the men’s 100-m butterfly after clocking in 53.65 seconds, erasing his record of 54.67 seconds by Jessie Lacuna and Dhill Anderson Lee in the 2014 World Swimming Championships in Doha.