Starting 7 November, CebGO flights to move terminals from NAIA 4 to 2

On Saturday, 2 November, budget airline Cebu Pacific reminded passengers of upcoming terminal adjustments for flights originally assigned to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 4.

According to the advisory, starting 7 November, all of its CebGO (DG) flights to and from Manila will be moved from Terminal 4 to Terminal 2.

The changes are part of a renovation project for NAIA’s oldest and smallest passenger terminal, aligning with Cebu Pacific's commitment to support the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) in its long-term initiatives to enhance the passenger experience.

“This move is part of Cebu Pacific’s ongoing collaboration with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) to help improve the overall efficiency of operations at NAIA,” the airline said.

The renovation is expected to be completed by February 2025.