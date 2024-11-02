Speed skater Groseclose slows down

Filipino speed skater Peter Groseclose failed to qualify in the quarterfinal of the men’s 500-m race of the ISU Short Track World Tour-Stop 2 in Montreal, Canada late Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Groseclose clocked in 41.549 seconds in Heat 2 but it wasn’t enough as he finished fifth.

World Short Track Championships silver medalist Thomas Nadalini of Italy moved onto the quarterfinal after topping Heat 2 with a time of 41.009 seconds.

Groseclose made it out of the preliminaries after clocking in 41.828 seconds before falling short in the heats with a time of 41.452 seconds.

The 17-year-old then clocked 41.433 seconds in the repechage quarterfinal to book a spot in the repechage semifinal.

This is the farthest Groseclose went in the tournament after his early exits in the men’s 1000-m and 1500-m races.

Groseclose fell off in the men’s 1000-m race after finishing with a time of one minute and 29.197 seconds.

He then clocked in 2:22.368 minutes in the men’s 1500-m race heats but failed to make the grade for the quarterfinal.