Senator Bong Go’s Malasakit Team extends aid to Biñan residents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team provided support to vulnerable residents of Biñan City, Laguna, on 30 October, as part of the senator’s continued commitment to assist low-income families facing economic challenges.

During the relief activity at Alonte Sports Arena, Go’s team distributed snacks, vitamins, shirts, and sports equipment to 400 indigent residents. Thanks to the efforts of local officials, including Councilors Elvis Bedia, Rommel Dicdican, Rafael Cardeño, and Board Member Bong Bejasa, additional financial aid was also provided to help families meet urgent needs.

In a video message, Go expressed gratitude for the community’s support and urged unity in fostering compassion.

“Sa ating mga kababayan sa Biñan City, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Nandito po kami upang tumulong at magmalasakit sa inyo. Magkaisa po tayo upang tulungan ang isa’t isa sa abot ng ating makakaya,” he shared.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also emphasized the importance of Malasakit Centers, a program he initiated to streamline access to medical assistance. Under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, indigent Filipinos can access support from agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health, easing the financial burden of healthcare for vulnerable populations.

With 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including branches in Laguna, the program has helped over 15 million Filipinos manage medical expenses since its launch.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa abot ng aming makakaya, at magbibigay malasakit sa lahat ng Pilipino. Sa ganitong paraan, sama-sama nating sikapin na maabot ang pag-unlad na walang maiiwanan,” Go concluded.