Reckless driving lights gas station on fire in Clark

Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of reckless behavior, attempted homicide, and a fire incident that may be distressing to some readers.

A reckless act by a Korean national has resulted in two charges of Attempted Homicide after he drove through a motorcycle and caused a fire at a gas station inside Clark Freeport. According to Mabalacat City Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Efren David, the 41-year-old suspect, Sunbin Yim, has been charged with Attempted Homicide at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Yim struck two motorcycle-riding security officers while attempting to escape arrest. David stated that Yim is also charged with Malicious Mischief and Grave Scandal.

The suspect is currently being treated for his wounds at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando. Security officers from the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) are guarding him. David indicated that Yim will be detained at the Mabalacat City Police Station once he is discharged from the hospital.

According to CDC’s Security Services Group VP Lina Sarmiento, the Korean suspect was found naked by a fireman inside a car parked near the fire station within Clark Freeport.

She added that when people approached him, he attempted to leave the area.

“Luckily, the fireman relayed to the command center regarding the suspect, which alerted the security personnel who were already deployed at the Freeport zone,” she said. The security team pursued the suspect, during which he allegedly ran over the two security personnel on their motorcycles.

Sarmiento further explained that when the suspect was cornered at a fuel station by the security team, he attempted to escape by crashing into a gas pump, igniting a fire. This forced the suspect to exit the vehicle, at which point the security team apprehended him.

“The firefighters quickly responded to the fire at the gas station, and immediately extinguished the fire,” she added.