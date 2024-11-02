Reckless driver faces attempted homicide raps

CLARK FREEPORT — A reckless Korean driver is slapped with two attempted homicide charges after driving through a motorcycle and causing fire to a gas station inside this Freeport.

According to Mabalacat City Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Efren David, 41-year-old suspect Sunbin Yim is charged with attempted homicide at the Office of the City Prosecutor by security guards Jay Romel Rivera and Vinson Corpuz.

Yim ran through the two motorcycle-riding security officers on board his sports utility vehicle to escape arrest. David said that Yim is also charged with malicious mischief and grave scandal.

The suspect is currently at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando where he is being treated for his wounds. Security officers of the Clark Development Corporation are currently guarding the suspect.

David said that the suspect will be detained at the Mabalacat City Police Station once Yin is discharged from the hospital.