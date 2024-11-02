PROMISE DELIVERED: Young Yulo picks up medals in Thai tourney

Promise delivered.

Karl Eldrew Yulo’s rise to stardom is slowly being realized after winning medals in the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championships in Bangkok last Friday.

Yulo, the younger brother of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, clinched the gold medal in the individual all-around event junior category of this prestigious event that gathered the best young gymnasts in Asia.

He also picked up a silver medal in the men’s team all-around event.

Yulo’s victories came at the heels of the support given to him by former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Singson, who is running for a spot in the senate in the midterm elections this May, made true to his promise by handing Eldrew and his family a pre-Christmas gift of P1 million recently, a few months after Carlos won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics.

Receiving the present, which signifies Singson’s generosity, gentle heart and genuine love for Filipino athletes, were Yulo’s parents, Andrew and Angelica, as well as his sister Elaiza, who is also bidding to become the country’s next gymnastics sensation.

Singson, 83, is also expected to personally hand Carlos a financial incentive of P5 million in the coming weeks while praying and hoping that he finally extends the olive branch to his family.

The Yulos have been at odds since last year but their difference further widened after Carlos emerged victorious in the Summer Games last August.

Singson, one of the country’s biggest sports benefactors, is leading the call for the Yulo family to kiss and make up, something that will make the Filipinos’ Christmas celebration truly special.

“Forgiveness and peace will be their greatest gift to the Filipinos this Christmas season,” said Singson, who puts premium on family values more than athletic achievement.

The younger Yulo is looking to follow the footsteps of his older brother.

In fact, he is training under the watchful eyes of Carlos’ former coach, Japanese Munehiro Kugimiya, making him one of the favored bets in various international tournaments.

He still has a chance to win more medals as he is still in the thick of competition at press time.

In the pre-junior category, Jacob Alvarez clinched gold medals in the floor exercise, vault, horizontal bars, rings, and the individual all-around.

Alvarez also picked up two silver medals in the pommel horse and parallel bars to make it a total of seven medals.

Meanwhile, the women’s pre-junior team finished in fourth place in the team event.

National team coach Reyland Capellan beamed with pride over the accomplishments of his wards, especially Yulo who is being groomed to become the country’s next Olympic star.

“Medals we promised, we delivered,” Capellan said.